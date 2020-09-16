Bri Teresi Goes Braless In Tight T-Shirt & Cheeky Undies: ‘Sweet Like Honey’

Bri Teresi showed off her sweet but sexy side in a new Instagram share on Wednesday afternoon. The model took to her feed to share a photo series in which she rocked a tight T-shirt with nothing underneath and a pair of cheeky undies. The ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The camera captured Bri sitting on a white blanket in a grassy field in Auburn, California, according to the post’s geotag. Behind her, a body of water could be seen, as well as a green forest. However, much of the background was blurred out, so the focus was truly on the babe as the sunlight washed over radiant skin.

Bri’s look featured a short-sleeved white tee with wavy hems and a square neckline. Bri lifted the top up to reveal that she did not wear a bra underneath, but she kept enough covered to keep the images Instagram-friendly. Her cleavage also appeared to pop out of the low-cut neck.

The shirt was cropped to Bri’s tummy, so her toned abs were on show. On the bottom, she wore blue textured underwear with a white trim. The undies were high-cut, so the sides came up above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Additionally, the cheeky backside exposed her pert derriere.

Bri completed the outfit with small silver earrings. Her blond locks were styled down in messy waves and pushed to one side.

In the first image, Bri sat with one leg pulled into her body and the other extended. She leaned slightly as she lifted the fabric and pulled her arms into her chest. She looked thoughtfully into the distance.

The second shot showed Bri laying on her tummy and resting her head on one hand. She arched her back and lifted her booty, which emphasized her tiny waist. She turned to the camera and flashed a slight smile with teasing eyes.

The post garnered more than 2,100 likes and just over 100 comments in a few hours as fans expressed admiration for her killer physique in the comments section.

Fellow model Lauren Dascalo called the model an “angel bby.”

“Wowwww look at that golden skin,” another user added with flame emoji.

“I think you’d be sweeter than honey,” a third person quipped in reference to Bri’s caption.

“There isn’t a word in the dictionary that can explain your type of beauty,” a fourth fan wrote.

Bri’s followers know that she can slay any look. She shared another post on Tuesday in which she wore tiny, distressed Daisy Dukes and nearly popped out of a tight cropped shirt.