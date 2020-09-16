Madi Edwards Sizzles In Flirty Yellow Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes

Madi Edwards captured the attention of many of her 704,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 16, with a hot new photo that saw her rocking a cute outfit that highlighted her killer figure.

The Australian model was photographed outdoors as she stood in between two palm trees. The sky was clear, merging beautifully with the deeper color of the ocean that filled the background. As per the geotag, the photo was taken in Malibu, California.

Edwards faced the camera, though she had her head turned sharply to the right. Her legs were hips-width distance apart, showcasing her toned quads.

Edwards rocked a light yellow bikini top that contrasted with her deeply tan skin. It featured a halter design with fringes along the bottoms edges for a romantic detail. The cups were widely spaced and tied in between her breasts. The top was from Frankies Bikinis, as revealed by one of the tags.

She had on a pair of tiny Levi’s Daisy Dukes with raw hems. It was high-rise, sitting over her navel. However, Edwards tucked her thumbs in the side pockets, lowering the shorts a bit and exposing her killer abs. She completed her outfit by wearing an oversized white shirt from Glassons. It had long sleeves, which Edwards wore the off her shoulders, allowing the shirt to fall onto her arms.

She accessorized her ensemble with a beige bucket hat, which she folded in the front. According to the tag, the accessory from her Lack of Color. Edwards wore her blond highlighted hair styled down under the hat. The straight strands fell onto the side of her face, blocking it from the camera.

The post has attracted more than 2,700 likes and upwards of 25 comments within the first hour of going live. Her fans used the comments section space to praise Edwards’s beauty and look.

“[O]k queeeen,” one user raved, including a starry eyed emoji and a yellow heart.

“So pretty!” raved another user.

“What a beauty!” a third fan chimed in.

“Babeeee,” added a fourth admirer, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji with the comment.

Edwards recently treated her fans to another swimsuit post. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she uploaded a couple of snapshots late late week that featured her enjoying a beach day and a spicy margarita during a trip to Mexico. She wore a white two-piece that boasted a hot pink floral print. The triangle top had small cups and thin straps that tied behind her neck and back. Her matching bottoms had side ties, which sat high on her hips.