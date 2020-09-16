Nicole Scherzinger Poses In Silk Leopard-Print Pajamas During Quarantine

Nicole Scherzinger — who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself during quarantine. The singer, actress, and TV personality is no stranger to looking glam and made no exception for her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a silk leopard-print pajama top with long sleeves. The garment that displayed her decolletage was paired with matching bottoms. Scherzinger went barefoot for the occasion and showcased her pedicured toes that were painted with black polish. She kept her nails short and opted for an eye mask with the same print. Scherzinger styled her long dark straight hair down for the occasion.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on a large chair in front of a bed with her legs crossed over. Scherzinger tugged at her mask that was wrapped around her neck and looked directly at the camera lens with a grin. She flashed her pearly whites while being snapped from a slightly high angle.

In the next slide, Scherzinger covered her eyes by placing the mask over them. She puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression while resting both feet on the chair.

In the third and final frame, Scherzinger tilted her head up and gazed up to her right.

In the tags, she credited Summersalt for her attire.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“You have the most precious smile,” one user wrote.

“Omg, you look adorable! As always… but this time especially!” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Your smile in the first picture is just AHHHH,” remarked a third fan.

“You are literally so perfect in every single way,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless cream garment that featured lace detailing and a small bow that was tied up at the front. The entertainer, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, sported her long dark wavy hair down and accessorized with small dangling earrings. Scherzinger took an up-close selfie that showed off the plaques that she has earned throughout her career in the background.