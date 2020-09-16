Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Is Busted

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 17, tease that Chelsea puts the full force of her charm to work to put a stop to Billy and Alyssa’s scheming against Adam. Chance gives Adam an ultimatum, and Elena loses it over Amanda’s questions.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) sets a trap, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) isn’t too worried about Billy (Jason Thompson), but Chelsea realizes that since he’s in charge of Chance Comm, Billy could cause some real damage. Because of that, she comes up with a plan to neutralize him, and Adam is happy to let her take the reigns.

She pours on the charm with Theo (Tyler Johnson) at Society, which certainly doesn’t win him any points with Lola (Sasha Calle). However, it seems that Chelsea’s attention so blinds Theo that he doesn’t even give a thought to his girlfriend. Chelsea manages to talk him into taking her to Chance Comm, where she plans a listening device in Billy’s office. There’s only one snag, though. Billy shows up while Chelsea is snooping around, and it will take some quick talking to get out of the mess she’s created.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) gives Adam an ultimatum. Chance has done everything he can to be a friend to Adam, but he won’t allow that to ruin his opportunity on the police force or his relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Friendship isn’t really in Adam’s wheelhouse, so he is not quite so committed to Chance.

Chance warns Adam that their Las Vegas secret is the last time he will ever cross a legal line for him. Adam is okay with that, and he counters that it goes both ways. It seems their friendship may unravel as the pressures of Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) investigation grow.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) loses patience with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She walked in to hear Devon (Bryton James) declare his love for Hilary, and things get awkward quickly for the trio. Elena is hurt, and she lashes out at Amanda over it. Although Devon seems poised to provide Amanda with all the information she ever wanted to know about her twin, his girlfriend puts a stop to it.

Elena sees Amanda as a threat because she looks just like Hilary, and even though Elena knows it’s not a competition, competing with a dead woman is nearly impossible. At a minimum, Amanda’s questions stir up all the old hurt for Devon, and at worse, Elena worries that he’ll fall for Amanda because of her similarities to his late wife.