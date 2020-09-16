Ana Cheri Sizzles In Unzipped Workout Bra & Leggings

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri has been delighting her 12.5 million Instagram followers with plenty of sexy content over the past few weeks. From flirty videos that show her posing in bikinis to sexy shots that tease her nude body, she gives them plenty of reasons to come back for more. On Thursday, the brunette beauty shared an update that saw her flaunting her fit physique in a workout bra and a pair of leggings from her own athletic wear line, Cheri Fit.

Ana wore a black bra that featured a zippered front, which she wore halfway down to showcase her voluptuous chest. The leggings were white and covered with speckles of black. They had a high-rise waistband that accentuated her slim midsection.

The fitness aficionado faced the camera in the picture, which was cropped at her knees. The shot was taken at a close angle, giving her online audience a good look at the pieces — as well as her world-famous curves.

Ana wore her tresses pulled back with loose tendrils framing her face. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and her wedding band.

The 34-year-old posed in a white room. Windows on the wall behind her were draped with sheer curtains. She stood with one leg in front of the other, highlighting her hourglass shape. The model held her hair away from her face with one hand, while she placed her other hand on the waistband of the leggings. She gave the camera a smile.

In the post’s lengthy caption, Ana explained a bit about her journey as the CEO of her company for the past three years. She also left some uplifting words for her fans.

Within an hour of going live, the update racked up over an impressive 22,000 likes.

Dozens of her followers took to the comments section to congratulate Ana on the success of her company as well as compliment her on the cute set.

“It’s really nice, and with a good cause, thank you for being as Beautiful as warm hearted as possible!!!” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

“The best brand with the comfiest activewear ever Congratulations on your 3 year anniversary,” a second follower chimed in.

“I don’t have words to describe you awesome girl,” read a third comment.

“Absolutely the best! I love Cherifit and everyone is so uplifting and nice and Ana and Ben you guys are the best! So glad I have been doing these live workouts with you since this quarantine started!” a fourth follower added.