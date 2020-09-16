Antje Utgaard Puts On Busty Display To Celebrate ‘What’s Left Of Summer’

Antje Utgaard celebrated the final days of summer on Wednesday, September 16, when she treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a sexy video of herself rocking a scrappy top that left little to the imagination.

The clip was made in a paid partnership with Bang Energy, as indicated in the geotag space, and featured the Playboy model rocking a skimpy sports bra with a tropical print in pastel shades. The front plunged into Utgaard’s chest and included two set of straps that crossed over her cleavage, drawing further attention to it. The sides were deep-cut, baring quite a bit of sideboob. The bodice narrowed into a thin strap that went around her back.

Utgaard teamed the top with a pair of tight Daisy Dukes. It sat above her navel and hugged her toned midriff while showcasing her tight upper stomach.

For the clip, Utgaard was shot indoors in a well-lit place. At one point, she was outside as the camera captured a bit of vegetation in the background. For the most part, the photographed focused on her upper body, except for a brief moment in which Utgaard turned around and popped her booty back.

Utgaard promoted the brand’s Radical Skadaddle drink in the post.

In the caption, Utgaard shared that she was enjoying “what’s left of summer” and included handles for Bang Energy-related accounts, in addition to hashtags.

The post quickly became popular with her followers. Within two hours, it has been viewed more than 11,300 times, garnering upwards of 3,100 likes and over 80 comments. Instagram users took advantage of the occasion to share their thoughts about the sexy video while sharing their overall admiration for Utgaard.

“You can’t be doing this to me Antje.. i just bought one and i don’t even like Bang,” one of her fans shared.

“What a beautiful face and eyes you have! You’re such a gorgeous and elegant lady-consider me completely enchanted!” raved another admirer.

“Look at you being all awesome again,” a third fan added.

“And your looking absolutely beautiful at it gorgeous,” a fourth one chimed in.

Utgaard hasn’t been posting very often to her Instagram feed in the past few months, but she certainly goes all in when she does. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her recent posts was photo of herself rocking a flattering royal blue two-piece bathing suit. The camera shot her from up close, framing her torso and a bit of her hip and booty. Her bikini top featured small triangles while her matching bottoms tied on the sides.