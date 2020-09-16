Arabella Chi Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Plunging Bra & Skintight Leggings

Arabella Chi treated her Instagram followers to a sultry series of snaps where she flaunted her bombshell body while clad in a sexy athletic ensemble. The post was shared on her page on September 16, and it added some heat to her feed.

The update was comprised of two new photos that saw Arabella posed outside. The first photo in the series captured her standing in the center of the frame with both arms draped over her head. She gazed into the lens with a sultry stare and lips slightly parted. The background of the image was blurred, but a vast body of water and a wooden fence could be distinguished. The second image in the deck saw Arabella with the same alluring stare, but she altered her post slightly, turning her figure in profile at an angle. She held her left hand in front of her midsection, using it to tug at the band of her pants and the model casually draped the opposite near her side.

Arabella treated her audience to a great look at her fit figure while clad in a set from Vanquish Fitness. In the caption of the post, she mentioned to fans that some new ranges would be launching soon. She rocked a tight black bra with a scooping neckline and offered a glimpse of her bronze bust. The garment had a thin set of straps that stretched over her muscular arms, and another group crisscrossed over her chest, drawing more attention to her cleavage. The fabric in the middle of the garment was ruched, and there was a little peek-a-boo slit directly above the band. The upper-left corner of the piece was decorated with the company logo in white lettering.

Arabella also sported a pair of leggings that were made of the same fabric and color and the garment hugged her curves in all the right places. It had a high-rise waistband that was snug on her hips and highlighted her taut tummy. Her workout-inspired look still called for several accessories, including an assortment of necklaces. She added a gold chained bracelet on her wrist to complete the smoking hot look.

Arabella parted her hair in the middle, and her mane fell over her back while a few loose pieces escaped and covered her face in one of the images. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Arabella’s page for a matter of minutes, but it’s earned a decent amount of attention.

“Looks Stunning,” one follower gushed, adding a single emoji to the end of their comment.

“Amazing,” a second social media user complimented.

“Beautiful,” praised another fan with a red heart.