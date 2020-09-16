Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike Seems To Share A Touching Farewell With Sonny Before Passing Away

General Hospital spoilers caution that Thursday’s episode will be an emotional one. It appears that Mike Corbin is on the verge of taking his last breath, but he may manage to have one more meaningful and conscious moment with his loved ones before he dies.

Throughout Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, viewers watched as people gathered at Turning Woods. The Corinthos crew had been told that Mike likely only had a few hours left, and he had not been conscious or able to communicate with anyone in a while.

Sonny brought in a priest to give Mike last rites, and he emotionally talked to his father about the last time he had seen him as a child. While the father-and-son relationship was strained and difficult for many years after that, Sonny told Mike he had forgiven him years ago.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sonny will receive an unexpected gift during the September 17 episode. The General Hospital sneak peek that aired at the end of Wednesday’s show hinted at what that gift might be.

The preview shows Mike with his eyes open, his face turned toward Sonny and Carly. Will he manage to have one last moment of consciousness before passing away? It certainly appears that way.

General Hospital teasers reveal that Carly will admit she is bewildered by something. At the same time, she notes, she realizes that she doesn’t have to understand. She seems willing to just accept whatever unbelievable thing is happening at that moment.

Is Mike really going to wake up briefly? Those who have been through these types of farewells would say that it does happen sometimes, and it certainly appears to be coming with Thursday’s General Hospital.

People do know that this show likes to incorporate visions that come off as real during previews, and this could be a situation like that. Whether Mike does awaken and have a chance to say goodbye to his loved ones, or if it’s something that Sonny or Carly essentially imagines, it does seem that this death is imminent and his loved ones are able to come to a sense of peace about it.

General Hospital teasers do not seem to reference Mike or his death beyond Thursday’s show. The available spoilers do note that Lulu will be comforting Sonny next week, and that is likely related to Mike’s passing and perhaps Dante not being able to say goodbye to his grandfather.

This storyline has been an emotional one for General Hospital fans to watch. Everybody knew this day was coming, and the writers have moved this along quite slowly. It does appear that the final farewell to Mike will be shown during the next hour of the soap and viewers might want to ensure they have tissues handy for it.