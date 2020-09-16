Brennah Black Slays In Shiny Corset And Lacy Stockings In Hot New Video

Brennah Black knows how to keep her 616,000 Instagram followers coming back for more and her most recent post was no exception. On Tuesday, September 15, the blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a video of herself slaying in a sexy lingerie set in which she oozed confidence and sex appeal.

For the clip, Black posed in an indoor space illuminated by artificial lighting. Black started out by flicking her hair back and placing her hands on her hips. She moved into slightly different positions, kicking her hips in opposite directions and switching her weight from one leg to the other.

Black then turned around, showcasing her tight booty. All throughout, she shot seductive glances at the camera while allowing her lips to hang open.

As she indicated in the geotag space, the song playing in the background was titled “Moon (And It Went Like)” by Kid Francescoli.

Black wore a corset-like bodice made of a shiny black material. It included a lacy layer that added some floral patterns to it. The garment had long, sheer lace sleeves with the same floral print and a neckline that sat low on her chest, highlighting her cleavage.

On her lower body, she had on a matching pair of underwear featuring a minuscule G-string back that bared her derriere. She completed her racy ensemble with semi-sheer stockings with lace near the thighs.

Black enhanced her facial features with a bold hibiscus red lipstick. She wore her platinum blond hair in a middle part and styled in loose waves.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 9,400 likes and over 445 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her killer looks and to express their reaction to the video and outfit.

“Babe you are on [fire],” one user chimed in, using the emoji in place of the word.

“Everything on you baby,” replied another fan.

“So beautiful [sparkly heart] Thank you, Brennah,” a third admirer added.

“Oh my!!!! Drop dead gorgeous!!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Over the weekend, Black shared another sexy video in which she rocked a different lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The black-and-white footage captured her from a low angle as she struck different poses. She wore an all-black two-piece that included a lacy bra with an underwire structure that helped to accentuate her busty figure. Her bottoms were also made of lace and included a garter belt, which attached to matching, semi-sheer socks reaching up to her thighs.