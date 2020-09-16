Britney Spears Stuns In White Cropped Top While Looking For Ways To Give Herself ‘More Self-Love’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a study in three versions of one picture of herself while pondering what made her happy, and her followers appeared to appreciate the update.

The “If You Seek Amy” singer shared images of herself with different filters applied. In the photo, she wore a white cropped top with a square neck and ruffles on the sleeves. Britney wore her signature blond locks in a loose half ponytail, which left her long bangs and tendrils framing her face, and the lengths fell over both shoulders and her chest to her bare midsection. She accessorized with a thin black choker that had a large square pendant in the middle of it.

Britney stood in the shadow of a tree with sunlight dappled her skin and outfit. She looked up into the camera’s lens with her big blue eyes, and she kept her full lips closed with a small smile on them. While each picture featured the same pose, the first one had a cooler filter on it while the second one had a warmer tone. Britney noted that the final photograph was the original, and overall it was slightly darker.

Britney asked her followers several questions about their happiness, and she noted that she wanted to give herself more love and work on her confidence. Instagram users shared lots of love on the post, with nearly 96,000 hitting the “like” button, and almost 3,500 took the time to leave a reply for the songstress. Several fans expressed their concern about Britney, and some wanted her to go live to prove that she’s okay.

“We want Britney to go live. We must know if she is safe,” wrote actor Rudy Bundini.

“What would make me truly happy is your freedom and your happiness. And a feature from you on WAP. Is that so much to ask?!” a second fan wondered, adding a laughing crying smiley.

“It seems like she’s trying to give hints with the ‘dancing for hours,’ and ‘making lots of plans then canceling,'” noted a third follower who also included a face scratching smiley.

“These pics are from a month ago. Where is Britney?” a fourth devotee wondered.

Britney regularly shares shots of herself wearing a variety of different cropped tops along with videos of herself dancing and other memes. The Inquisitr previously reported that the artist posted a picture of her eyes looking exceptionally big and another image where she tugged on her khaki shorts.