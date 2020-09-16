‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Flaunts Long Legs In Swimsuit From Khloe Kardashian’s Clothing Line

Christine used a 'rich' filter on her photo.

Selling Sunset personality Christine Quinn showed Khloe Kardashian some love by rocking a swimsuit from the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s clothing label, Good American.

Christine took to Instagram to share another gorgeous vacation photo. Once again, she was pictured relaxing beside a pool with a drink in her hand. She tagged Good American and Khloe to reveal where she got the bathing suit that she wore. It featured an eye-catching leopard print that looked photo realistic. The garment had spaghetti straps and a low neckline that showed off her decolletage. Underwire cups helped mold the maillot to her body while giving her bust a boost. A belt also circled her slender waist. The accessory blended in with the rest of the swimsuit, save for its square brown buckle.

High-cut sides flattered Christine’s statuesque figure by accentuating the length off her slender legs. She was photographed sitting on a lounger with a white terrycloth cover. She bent her knees and placed her feet up on the furniture’s cushioned seat. Her body was angled so that her feet filled the lower left corner of the picture.

Christine accessorized with a chunky bracelet, cocktail rings, and a delicate silver chain choker with a heart-shaped pendant. A large straw sunhat sat on the lounger beside her, along with a black quilted backpack purse. Her long blond hair was styled in a classic blowout and swept over her right shoulder. She tilted her head to the side as she gave the camera a small smile.

Christine looked like she was prepared to spend plenty of time unwinding as she enjoyed some fresh air and sunshine. She had a lot of reading material with her, including a Vogue magazine and two books, Realms of the Human Unconscious and It Didn’t Start with You. The cocktail glass in her hand contained a red drink.

In her caption, Christine revealed that she had used a filter on her photo. It appeared to mute the colors somewhat, which softened the image and gave it a warm appearance. A geotag indicated that the realtor’s picture was taken at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a luxury resort located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the French Riviera.

Christine received a wealth of praise from her followers in the comments section of her post, along with over 97,000 likes.

“Literally one of the most stunning women on the planet,” wrote one fan.

“I cannot even fathom being this gorgeous. You just annihilated me,” another admirer gushed.

Christine also responded to a person who asked her how she was able to travel to the French Riviera.

“Nice. But how were you able to travel to France while it is still forbidden for U.S citizens to do so?” the commenter wrote.

“Being on TV definitely helps lol,” read her reply.