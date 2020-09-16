WWE News: Hall Of Famer Teases In-Ring Comeback And Match With ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Star

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Trish Stratus was a guest on the latest episode of The Bump. During the interview, she was asked about stepping back into the ring to face Sasha Banks. The Hall of Famer seemed to be open to the idea.

According to Stratus, she’s a big fan of the Friday Night SmackDown superstar. She also thinks that it’s a match that the WWE Universe has been wanting to see for a while. While she didn’t confirm if she’ll step back into the ring, she heavily teased it.

“I love and respect Sasha so much, I love her in-ring work….would I love to taste that? Yes, I would. Look, here’s the thing, people are buzzing about Sasha and I, we’ve basically had a five-minute interaction at Royal Rumble. That was what began the buzz, that’s been two years straight of people just buzzing about it and dreaming and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. That’s all I’ve got to say about that guys.”

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Banks recently revealed that she wants to face the Hall of Famer at the second Evolution pay-per-view. The all-women event hasn’t been confirmed yet, but there’s an appetite for it in the WWE locker room.

The thought of @trishstratuscom vs. @SashaBanksWWE has everyone on #WWETheBump excited and intrigued! A dream match that would be a spectacle! pic.twitter.com/nsLsC0PnPg — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2020

Banks said that Stratus is one of her wrestling heroes, and she has great admiration for her outside of the squared circle as well. The pair have been teasing a showdown with each other, and it seems like only a matter of time until it happens.

As The Inquisitr article highlighted, Banks took to social media earlier this year and stated that she’s better than Lita, who is Stratus’ best friend and former tag team partner.

Stratus responded by teasing a tag team showdown between the Hall of Famers and Banks and Bayley. The bout seemed likely to happen at SummerSlam, but those plans changed.

Stratus’ last match was at last year’s SummerSlam. She faced Charlotte Flair in one of the events marquee matches, so she won’t have a lot of rust to shake off before the possible angle with Banks.

As noted by WrestleZone, Mickie James was also a guest on The Bump. In the episode, she and Stratus reminisced about their old rivalry. Stratus stated that James had more of a personality and enthusiasm than most performers in their division, and she was thrilled to usher the then-newcomer into it.