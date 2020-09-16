Alexa Collins Flaunts Endless Legs In Minuscule Black & White Bikini

Alexa Collins showed off her seemingly endless legs in a sultry mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday. In the shot, the babe rocked a skimpy black and white two-piece from Escape Swimwear that left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly captured the attention of fans.

Alexa’s look included a plunging top with a black and white striped band and thick straps on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline did little to contain Alexa’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the sides appeared to scoop inward, showing off a bit of sideboob.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the thong remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides rested high above her hips and hugged her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean, lengthy pins.

Alexa styled her blond locks down in a neat blowout.

The photo showed Alexa posing in a bedroom with marble flooring and a gray bed in the corner. A plant could be seen on one side of the mirror, as well as a bathroom in the background. Natural light appeared to be hitting the influencer from a window off-camera, as the rays highlighted her tan skin.

Alexa posed with one leg extended out, making her pins appear even longer. She placed a hand on her thigh and held a small camera out with the other. The model arched her back and popped out her chest, which accentuated her curvy shape. She tilted her head and stared at the camera with a piercing gaze.

Also included in the post was a photo of Alexa rocking a cut-out black one-piece and a large straw hat as she held up a drawstring bag from the swimwear brand.

The post received more than 8,100 likes and nearly 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a huge success with Alexa’s followers. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“Ur the cutest • hottest • human,” one person wrote with a flame emoji.

“Stunningly gorgeous girl!” anther user added.

“You are alwaysssss rocking it,” a third fan wrote.

“So Perfect…Love ur Posts…Stunning Beauty,” a fourth person added.

Alexa’s followers know that she can slay any look, from swimwear to lingerie. Earlier this week, she rocked the latter as she wore a blindingly neon pink lingerie set that showed off her incredible curves.