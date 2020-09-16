President Trump Partially Credits Himself For Big Ten Football Conference’s Decision To Resume Play

President Donald Trump appeared to give himself partial credit for the Big Ten college football conference deciding to go ahead and hold a season, Yahoo Sports reported. At least one analyst sees the move as an appeal to voters in swing states where schools in the conference are located.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, back in August the conference, which includes some of the biggest names in top-tier college football, particularly in the Midwest, voted to postpone its season until further notice, possibly in the spring. At the time, Commissioner Kevin Warren expressed concerns that the athletes and their support staff wouldn’t be able to safely play while the coronavirus pandemic was still raging.

That decision didn’t sit well with President Trump, who has been bullish about getting life back to normal in spite of the pandemic — and that includes college football. In a tweet, he made it a political issue.

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

On Wednesday, as ESPN reported, the conference’s managers voted unanimously to hold an abbreviated, eight-game season to begin on the weekend of October 23 and 24. The universities cited stronger testing capabilities and increased confidence in the latest medical information in announcing their decision to hold the season sooner rather than later.

Quinn Harris / Getty Images

In a tweet, an elated Trump appeared to act as if he had a hand in the decision.

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Wisconsin Athletic Director seems to suggest that the president did play something of a role in the vote.

“[Trump] talked to the commissioner. One of the things he did was make saliva tests available and show how returning to football in the Big Ten was important to him. How much of a factor he was, I think he drew attention to Big Ten football and had a solution.”

Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports writer Peter Thamel does not appear to be convinced that the move came out of the president’s love of college football. Rather, he suggested that there may be a political motive at play. Specifically, that many of the Big Ten schools are located in Midwestern swing states whose electoral votes are at-play in the 2020 election.

Kent Hance, a former congressman from Texas and ex-chancellor at Texas Tech, suggested that Trump’s role in the decision may mean little to voters. But a little goes a long way, too, he suggested.

“It’ll certainly be a talking point, but I don’t think it’ll be a tipping point. But if the election is close enough, anything and everything is a tipping point,” Hance said.

However, former political strategist James Carville predicted that Trump will “blabber” about his role in the process, but he noted that a lot of Democrats are also fans of college football.