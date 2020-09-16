Lucy Hale Gets Cheeky In A Leopard-Print Bikini In ‘Vacay Pics’ Compilation

Lucy Hale returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share another round of “vacay pics” that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans. She rocked a variety of looks from dresses to swimwear in the multi-slide upload, all of which seemed to impress her online audience.

The update kicked off with a shot of Lucy that was taken as she spent a relaxing day at the pool. She stood with her backside to the camera on the short staircase leading into the water, appearing to have her feet dipped in as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera through a pair of clubmaster sunglasses. She slipped into a leopard-print bikini for her time under the sun and, judging by the reactions of her fans, the look certainly seemed to be an excellent choice.

Lucy stunned as she showcased her killer figure in the bold two-piece that perfectly suited her killer curves. The set included a pair of high-rise bottoms that showcased the 31-year-old’s sculpted booty nearly in its entirety thanks to its dangerously cheeky cut. The garment also boasted a high-cut leg that exposed her toned thighs, while its waistband clung tightly to her hips, emphasizing her trim waist and sculpted silhouette.

The top half of Lucy’s swimwear appeared to have a sportsbra-style that fit snugly over her torso, highlighting her trim physique and flat midsection. It also had a scoop back design and thick straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The Pretty Little Liars star wowed her followers with a number of other swimwear looks throughout the remaining nine slides of the upload, one of which was an even cheekier tan two-piece that left little to the imagination. She also sported a plunging black-dress as she posed for a selfie with her pal Annie Breiter, as well as a flowy navy dress adorned in white polka dots.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower Lucy’s vacation photo compilation with love. It has amassed more than 155,000 likes within the short timespan, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You got a perfect body,” one person wrote.

“GOALSSS,” declared another fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third follower praised.

“You’ve just blessed my eyes,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly Lucy’s first time showing some skin on social media. Earlier this summer, the star added some heat to her page with another gorgeous photo that saw her going braless underneath an oversized suit jacket. That look was another hit, racking up more than 444,000 likes and 2,032 comments to date.