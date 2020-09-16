Brit Manuela Hits The Tennis Court In A Sexy Red Bra & Leggings Set

Brit Manuela’s most recent Instagram post showed off her fit figure and her sporty side. The multi-photo update was shared with her 1.1 million fans on September 15 and promoted a clothing collaboration.

The first photo in the set showed the model posed in the middle of a tennis court. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Brit stood directly in front of a net and held a blue tennis racket in one hand and a ball in the other. The area at her back included a metal fence covered with a tarp and plenty of tall greenery. The next shot saw Brit posed with her arms over her head while the third captured her from the backside. The remaining two photos were snapped at different angles, ensuring that fans were treated to a view of the entire outfit.

Brit rocked a sexy red athletic set that did nothing but favors for her bombshell body. The model noted that her attire was part of a collaboration between Elette Fit and Hello Molly. Her outfit included a sexy sports bra with thick straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The number had a plunging neckline that teased a peek of cleavage while its bottom band was printed with the company logo.

Brit sported a pair of matching leggings that were also decorated with the Elette fit logo on the sides of the pants. They were made of a clingy fabric that was snug on her lower half and helped to accentuate her slender legs and pert derriere. The garment also boasted a thick waistband with a high-rise design that stretched across her navel, drawing attention to her trim waist and taut tummy.

Brit styled her long, brunette tresses with a side part and wore them down for the photoshoot. She also wore a thin necklace around her collar, adding a girly aspect to her athletic look.

Fans were not shy about expressing their admiration for the multi-photo update. The post has garnered more than 35,000 likes overnight and well over 500 comments. As a bonus, Brit also treated Instagrammers with a discount code for their purchase.

“So this is what perfect looks like,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re truly an absolute Gem of a human being that this world has been blessed with,” a second social media user commented.

“Obsessed with you,” one more chimed in with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“I admire you too much, you have a spectacular body, I hope one day to get in shape,” one more chimed in.