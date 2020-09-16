Gizele Oliveira Showcases Cleavage & Flat Abs In Chenille Corset

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira knows how to make just about anything she wears look incredible. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to showcase her fabulous figure in a chic ensemble that included a corseted top.

The corset was made from a shimmery black chenille. It had a low neckline that exposed a good deal of her chest. The sexy number also featured a zipper on the front, giving it an edgy vibe. Gizele teamed the corset with a pair of black pants with a drawstring waist. A bit of the skin on her abdomen was visible between the two garments.

Gizele wore her raven-hued hair pulled tight in a bun on the top of her head. For accessories, she opted to go with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The post consisted of two photos that captured the 27-year-old standing outside. She kept all distractions to a minimum by posting next to a blank cream-colored wall. Part of a window was also visible.

The first slide captured Gizele as she faced the camera. The photo was cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a nice look at both pieces in the set. She gazed at the camera as she held her hands in front of her body. The pose showed off her taut abs and cleavage as well as her smooth, bronze skin. Her incredible hourglass shape and toned arms were also on display.

The second picture was a close-up of Gizele. Cropped at her waist, the image gave her followers a better look at the detail in the corset. It also gave them a better look at her ample chest and her toned upper body. She gave the camera a smoldering look as she posed with one hand on her hip.

In the post’s caption, she tagged the maker of the top.

The comments section was filled with flame and heart emoji.

Many of the comments were not written in English, but a few of her English-speaking followers took a moment to let her know what they thought of the photos.

“The most beautiful woman,” read one comment.

“This is called beauty,” a second admirer echoed.

“Quite amazing,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Look so nice,” added a fourth fan.

The Brazilian fashionista seems to enjoy sharing her collection of chic outfits with her online audience. Earlier this month, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram that featured her showing off her fit physique in a glitzy bikini that she paired with a semi-sheer skirt.