Yanet Garcia Sizzles In A Black Bikini: ‘BREATHE’

Yanet Garcia shared a sultry snapshot on her Instagram page on Wednesday that generated a lot of heat. In her caption, the Mexican fitness enthusiast and former weather girl encouraged everybody to breathe. Given how sexy this photo was, however, some of her followers may have had a tough time following that particular directive.

The photo of Yanet showed her outdoors and she appeared to be standing next to a swimming pool. Green grass and lush shrubbery were behind her, as were some tall palm trees. The sky was cloudy and it looked like the ocean may have been just a short distance away from where she was.

The 29-year-old had one arm held up in front of her face and that obscured much of it. She had her head tilted up slightly and her hair appeared to be wet and tousled, perhaps from a dip in the pool.

Yanet wore a black bikini set, although she held an oversized straw hat in front of her lower half. The top had a cut out that exposed a bit of skin along with a low scoop neckline that allowed Yanet to flaunt quite a bit of cleavage.

“Love this vibe mama!” commented one fan.

She seemed to cock one hip to the side and her rock-hard abs were on full display. A tiny bit of the waistband from the black bottoms could be seen on one side and the hat was placed low enough to rest just under Yanet’s navel. People may not have been able to see her lean, athletic legs or gotten a full view of her curvy hips, but they were not about to complain.

“so beautiful. More shots like this please,” pleaded a commenter.

More than 60,000 of Yanet’s fans like this bikini snap during the first hour it was available. Almost 200 people also commented and it was clear that her 13.4 million followers were thoroughly impressed by this sizzling-hot shot.

“I can’t breathe,” exclaimed another commenter.

“Hard work pays off!!!” declared someone else.

It is not unusual to see Yanet flaunting her phenomenal curves in a bikini. She also often uploads workout videos to share her best moves with her followers, and uploads like this new one certainly prove that she knows how to get results.

This was not Yanet’s most revealing Instagram photo. Despite that, it definitely was a jaw-dropping one that allowed Yanet to showcase both her confidence as well as her stunningly fit physique.