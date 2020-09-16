‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Steffy Moves Forward With Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 17 tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will take their relationship to the next level. After telling her that he has feelings for her, Steffy decides to take the next step, per SheKnows Soaps.

Steffy asked Finn to stop by after work. He warned her that he would not be able to renew her script for prescription painkillers but she informed him that she just wanted to speak to him.

Little did he know that he would receive a visit from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). When Liam questioned him and asked him if he was interested in his ex-wife, he told him that she was a remarkable and beautiful woman. Liam wasn’t pleased and told him that his conduct was unprofessional.

Liam’s visit triggered Finn to also come clean to Steffy. He knew that it was only a matter of time before Liam blabbed that he was interested in her. He told Steffy, thinking that he would need to walk away from her after his admission. However, Steffy knows that Finn is one of a kind and that she would be silly to let him go.

Get ready for a week full of Sinn on #BoldandBeautiful! ???? B&B is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/1K5UqXGG6d — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2020

The Forrester Creations co-CEO acts quickly after Finn’s stunning admission. She cannot believe it when he says that he needs to step away now that the truth is out in the open. As seen in the promo above, she strides across the room and kisses him. There’s no way that she will let him walk out of her life, she tells him.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Steffy and Finn’s relationship will undergo a dramatic change after the kiss. They express how they really feel for each other and things get steamy pretty quickly.

It appears as if Steffy is ready to move forward from her failed marriage with Liam. She’s ready to take things to the next level with the doctor. She has already been vulnerable with him about her past, but is she ready to tell him the truth about everything?

Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) recently gifted her with some prescription painkiller pills. She kept them hidden from Thomas, will she do the same with Finn? After all, she needs the drugs to be able to cope with the pain that she’s in.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this is the start of a sizzling romance for Steffy and Finn. However, right from the bat, they will face many challenges as Steffy battles a deadly addiction.