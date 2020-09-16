Kate Gosselin Says She Is ‘Done Hiding’ As She Calls Ex-Husband Jon A ‘Violent And Abusive Person’

The 'Kate Plus 8' star said the police need to 'do their jobs.'

Kate Gosselin said her ex-husband Jon Gosselin is a violent person who physically abused their 16-year-old son, Collin.

Amid allegations that Jon punched and kicked his teen son during an argument earlier this month, the mom of eight revealed to People she will no longer stay silent.

“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told the outlet.

Kate previously revealed that she was notified by the Berks County, Pennsulnavia’s Child & Youth Services that an alleged violent incident involving the teen and his dad took place. In a disturbing, and now-deleted, Instagram post, Collin accused his dad of punching and kicking him and he called him a “liar.”

The mom of eight told People that she saw multiple reports including a police report and the teenager’s statement to police, as well as an account from an unnamed adult witness.

While Berks County D.A. John Adams said no charges or citations were filed as a result of the incident and a rep for Jon denied the abuse allegations, Kate said the investigation into the alleged assault is “ongoing” until her CYS contact tells her otherwise.

“The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but. I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough.”

Amanda Edwards/Angela Weiss / Getty Images

While some fans of the reality TV family were shocked by the claims against the family patriarch, over the years, there has been plenty of mudslinging between the former couple.

Over the years, Kate has also been forced to defend herself against abuse allegations. In 2016, she told Good Morning America she has been investigated for false claims about her children “many times.’

And last year, Jon blasted his ex-wife during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show as he accused her of causing harm to their kids.

“There is a lot of stuff that happened abuse-wise, mental and physical,” he said, per Today.

At that time, Kate said she has consistently made it a rule never to respond to “Jon’s delusional ramblings,” but promised, “At some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known.”

For nearly a year, Kate has been quiet when it comes to her ex and their ongoing custody battle, but based on her new comments, it sounds as though the time has come for her to open up with her side of the story.

Jon and Kate’s high-profile 2009 divorce played out on their now-defunct TLC reality show, Jon and Kate Plus 8. The exes are parents to twins Mady and Cara, 19, as well as Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah, and Collin, all 16. Only the latter two Gosselin kids live with Jon and his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. The IT specialist and part-time DJ has admitted that he is estranged from most of his children.