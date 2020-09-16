‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, September 15: Liam Calls Finn Unprofessional

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 15 features Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) discussing Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) absence from work. He told the model that the Forrester co-CEO was working from home after her accident. Zoe said that she would stop by the cliff house later to check on Steffy. She also wanted to know how Carter was doing, per SheKnows Soaps.

Carter said that he was doing much better now that he was talking to Zoe. The attorney flirted with Zoe and told her that he couldn’t stop thinking about her. He confided that this was the first time that he felt this way about someone. As seen in the below image, Zoe loved the attention and wanted them to spend more time together. Both of them had not been lucky in the love department but felt that things were about to change for them.

We love to see Zoe smiling again…especially with Carter! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MhbIocfnzJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2020

Steffy was in pain and decided to call Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) on his private line. She told him that she needed to see him. He warned her that he would not give her a refill on her prescription medication. Steffy understood and asked him to just pop in.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stopped by his sister’s house with a gift from Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). He said that his best friend still had a crush on her and stepped outside when he received a call. Steffy opened the box to find a teddy bear. Beneath the fluffy toy, Vinny stashed a bottle of painkillers. She read the note that said that he heard that she was out and that no one should be in pain. He also sent her a text message that he hoped that the medication would help. Steffy texted back that the pills were illegal. As seen in the below image, she was confused about her next step. Vinny replied that she should chill and keep their secret.

What do you think Steffy will do? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/uvRsXJ6RjT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2020

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) paid Finn a visit at the hospital, as indicated by The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. He asked about his ex-wife’s health and the prescription painkillers. Finn confirmed that he had not renewed the script. He advised that Steffy should spend more time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). Liam was surprised that he knew his daughter’s name and asked if he was interested in Steffy after the doctor revealed that they had plans for later.

Finn said that Steffy was a special woman and that he respected her. Liam felt that Finn was being unprofessional by getting involved with his patient. Finn responded by assuring Liam that he would take good care of Steffy.