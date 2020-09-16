Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry sent pulses racing on Wednesday, September 16, after she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself with her 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

The 26-year-old internet sensation recorded herself in front of the mirror in her kitchen for the footage. Katya stood face-front and popped one hip out as her right hand grabbed on her bottoms. She emitted a sultry vibe as she pushed her chest forward, wore a natural pout on her face, and directed her eyes towards her phone’s screen.

The model’s long, brunette hair was parted slightly off-center and the pin-straight locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her killer curves drew the eye down the image as she showed off her form in a skimpy bathing suit. The beauty rocked a light yellow bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and her back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups exposed a great deal of cleavage, highlighting her assets.

Katya teamed the top with a pair of matching briefs that featured a thong cut in the back, per the brand’s website, and showcased her hips and pert derriere. The side-straps were raised up past the model’s hips, calling attention to her slim midriff.

She accessorized the look with a few pieces of jewelry, including a small cross necklace, a pair of stud earrings, a bracelet on her right wrist, and a number of rings.

In the caption, Katya shared a yellow heart emoji and tagged her swimsuit company Kiss My Peach Swimwear’s Instagram handle, revealing that her bikini was manufactured by her brand.

The video was a smash with fans and garnered more than 153,000 views and 76,000 likes after being live for just one hour. An additional 650 users took to the comments section to shower Katya with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Like that bathing suit and everything else that comes with it,” one person wrote.

“You are very sensual and beautiful,” added a second admirer, following their kind words with a string of blue heart and pink heart emoji.

“Hey pretty, wow you are gorgeous,” a third user chimed in.

“Wow perfect body,” asserted a fourth individual.

Katya has updated her Instagram feed with many sizzling posts this month. On September 13, she shared a few images in which she rocked a white bandeau top and skintight athletic bottoms, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 80,000 likes.