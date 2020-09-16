Gwen Stefani Flaunts Her Killer Legs In White Frayed Shorts, Fishnet Tights & Gold Boots

Gwen Stefani slayed in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The No Doubt lead singer flaunted her killer legs in a sexy ensemble as she revealed her excitement about tonight’s ACM Awards in the caption of the post.

In the stunning post, Gwen opted for a pair of white denim shorts that frayed around her thighs and wrapped around her curvy hips and petite waist snugly.

She also added some black fishnet tights underneath as they clung to her long, lean legs. She finished the outfit with a white collared jacket that included black buttons down the front. Both the short and the jacket featured bright yellow fringe down the sides.

Gwen accessorized the sexy style with a set of knee-high gold boots. She added a small pair of earrings and multiple rings on her fingers. She also sported bracelets up both of her arms and rocked her signature red lipstick.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

In the clip, Gwen could be seen in front of a white stone wall as she leaned her body forward and moved her arms and legs simultaneously to do a happy dance. She turned her head to look at the camera and wore a huge smile on her face to show her excitement.

Gwen’s over 10.3 million followers immediately began to show their love for the post. The video was watched more than 67,000 times within the first 16 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“You look incredible! Have fun tonight I’ll be watching! Love you Gwen,” one follower wrote.

“You’re too dang cute!!!” another stated.

“This look. You’re so cute! Looking forward to watching you and Blakey tonight!” a third user wrote.

“I [heart emoji] your and Blake new song! So doesn’t my 3 year old daughter, sings it with me,” a fourth person commented.

The singer never seems to be shy about flaunting her fabulous figure in racy ensembles. She’s often seen rocking sexy shorts, tiny tops, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently put on a leggy display when she rocked a pair of black glittery hot pants while she performed No Doubt’s hit “It’s My Life” on stage with her country music singer boyfriend Blake Shelton. To date, that clip has been viewed over 418,000 times and garnered over 670 comments.