‘Teen Mom’s’ Jenelle Evans Denies Split Rumors After Husband David Eason Kills And Eats Family Goat

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been battling rumors that they’re splitting after the father of two slaughtered and ate the family goat.

As The Sun reports, Jenelle said that the two are still together, despite the fact that David filmed himself eating “goat nuggets” made out of their pet Elvis.

Fans of the show have been critical of David’s treatment of the family’s animals ever since he admitted to shooting and killing their dog Nugget, who he claimed bit his daughter Ensley.

David showed a graphic video revealing the goat’s head in the garbage and showing the cooked meat as he dug in. Fans theorized that Jenelle wasn’t taking it well after she posted a comment on his Facebook page.

“So what are you doing with the cat?” she wrote. “Well, your things are ready to go [and] will be here when you get back.”

“David left because Jenelle got pissed off at him about all of the negative backlash about the goat,” suggested one fan. “So they get into a fight, he leaves, Jenelle realizes she’s alone and begins crying her eyes out at the top of her lungs.”

Others wondered why the two were communicating via social media and warned Jenelle to protect the other pets, which includes a new puppy, before David got to them.

Jenelle and David have had an on-again-off-again relationship and they briefly split in October 2019 when she moved to Nashville with Ensley and her son Kaiser. She also took a restraining order out against him, but dropped it in early 2020 when the pair reunited.

Elvis was born on the farm where the Eason-Evans clan lives and was raised by the family. According to one source, as The Sun reported, the kids were attached to the animal.

“You can see in the pictures the attachment those kids had with Elvis. If those animals are being used for food, he should not treat them as pets and not let the kids get attached to them,” the insider said.

They added that the children think of the animals as their pets and criticized the couple for letting them get emotionally attached to what would eventually be used as meat.

The source added that they were troubled by the fact that David could kill the goat without showing any emotion or compassion.

The insider explained that at this point, the children are used to the situation and consider it normal.