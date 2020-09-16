Donald Trump Shares Manipulated Video Of Joe Biden ‘Playing’ An NWA Song: ‘What’s This About?’

A video shared by President Donald Trump on Twitter has been labeled as a manipulated clip and the situation is generating a big response. The footage featured Democratic candidate Joe Biden playing a song on his phone, but the music was edited and replaced to present a very different message than what originally happened.

The doctored clip was originally posted by an account going by “The United Spot.” The president retweeted it late Tuesday night, adding a note suggesting that he wanted to know what it was about. He posted the transformed upload on his Twitter page again on Wednesday morning, adding a new caption.

“China is drooling. They can’t believe this!” Trump said.

The video has been labeled as “misleading media” now by the site and the Washington Post explained the issue with it.

On Tuesday, presidential candidate Joe Biden did an event in Florida. At one point, he pulled out his phone and played a snippet of the Luis Fonsi song “Despacito.” That moment went wild across social media, but then things took a turn.

The footage that Trump retweeted was edited to take out the sounds from “Despacito” and replace them with a portion of the 1988 NWA protest song “F*ck tha Police.”

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

This is not the first time that Trump shared something that was later classified as doctored. In this case, it seemed that the Biden footage was perceived as something that actually happened by a fair number of Trump’s supporters. However, many Biden fans did their best to push back.

“Poor choice for his token music selection… NOT appropriate for general audiences. And his follow-up is almost unintelligible. This man is a train wreck!” wrote one apparent Trump fan in response to the morning retweet.

“The same guy that always screams ‘fake news’ is constantly retweeting manipulated videos, lies & conspiracy theories. His sheeple eat it up like it’s Sunday dinner too!” a Trump critic said.

“This is horrific, rap music with using racial slur and he’s enjoying it…..he’s never shown empathy or doing anything to help minorities! Very mental sick man,” replied another Biden critic on Tuesday evening.

“It’s about you retweeting doctored video. Not at all surprising, but infuriating just the same,” blasted another frustrated person.

As of this writing, both of Trump’s shares remain on his page, although the clip itself does have the “manipulated media” tag under it. The late-night one has been liked more than 135,000 times and shared more than 45,000 times. The morning reshare already has about 64,000 like and 21,000 retweets.