Kali Uchis Goes Barefoot In Semi-Sheer Crop Top & Skirt For Latest Instagram Post

Singer Kali Uchis took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photographs of herself rocking different outfits within one upload.

In the first shot, the “After The Storm” hitmaker stunned in a semi-sheer white crop top that displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a matching skirt and went barefoot for the occasion. Uchis accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of silver polish. She showed off the tattoo inked on the side of her body while styling her long blond and brunette hair down with a middle part.

Uchis was snapped sitting down in front of a plain white backdrop in an empty room. She raised her legs and rested both her feet on tiptoes. Uchis gazed over to her left and placed both her hands from by her ankles.

In the next slide, she was captured lying down with one leg lifted off the group. Uchis rested her left hand to her head and stared to her right with an intense expression.

In the third frame, the entertainer took a pic of two of the same images of herself that were printed out. The snapshot were in the style of a passport photo and saw Uchis rocking long dark hair in a black garment.

She stared directly at the camera with a pouty expression and looked very glammed-up.

In the seventh slide, Uchis opted for a green-and-blue bra top with loose-fitted long sleeves. She completed her attire with a matching asymmetrical miniskirt that was tied up at the front and heels.

Uchis was caught posing in the middle of the road in front of a beautiful sunset. She covered her face with both hands and parted her legs wide open. The songstress stood next to a huge straw bag that featured two handles at the top.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 191,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“You look so gorgeous queen,” one user wrote.

“UR HAIRRR IN THE FIRST PICS OMFG,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“YUPP it’s confirmed she is an angel,” remarked a third fan.

“ALWAYS SERVING LOOKS,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in some rubber outfits for Paper magazine. For one ensemble, Uchis wore a rubbery white catsuit that featured black polka dots. She opted for a latex head cap with the same spotty print and black wings with white dots attached to it.