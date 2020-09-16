Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In Stunning Black Dresses For Instagram Share

Kelly Clarkson returned to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a brand new update with her loyal fans. The Voice coach flaunted her curvaceous figure as she shared some of her favorite memories from the ACM Awards over the years.

In the first photo, Kelly looked stunning as she rocked a black dress with a plunging neckline. The sleeves and midsection boasted sheer lace material that clung to her chest and covered her cleavage. She added large dangling earrings and wore her hair in an edgy up-do while posing with her hand on her hip.

The second shot featured the singer on stage while she performed in a tight, black garment. The frock included puffed sleeves and a short skirt as she accessorized with a matching belt to cinch her waist and sheer pantyhose.

She also wore extravagant earrings that hung down her chest as she held the mic in her hand. Her hair was pulled back into a voluminous ponytail while bright lights beamed behind her.

The final snap showed Kelly in a sparkling black dress that was cut down her knees and some matching heels. In the pic she had her long, blond hair parted in the center and pushed over both of her shoulders.

She stood on stage next to her former mother-in-law and country music icon, Reba McEntire. Reba sported a red floor-length dress as the two women wore big smiles on their faces.

Kelly’s over 5 million followers seemed to enjoy the trip down memory lane. The post garnered more than 14,000 likes within the first 44 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Kelly, you look beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Can’t wait until we can see you preform (anything) live again,” stated another.

“I am very glad you are keeping your faith and being strong being what you have been through. It is good to see that you are being positive and keep your spirit high. You are blessed,” a third comment read.

“So glad to see you share a pic of you and Reba together. I was a bit worried,” a fourth social media user quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly recently showcased her curves when she posed in front of some gorgeous home decor while wearing another dark ensemble with a flowing skirt as she accessorized with a pair of tights. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 45,000 likes and over 640 comments.