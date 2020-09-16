Pia Mia Flaunts Pert Derrière & Toned Legs In The Shortest Shorts & Sky-High Heels

Singer Pia Mia brought some serious heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday. She treated her six million followers to a sizzling snapshot that saw her rocking a pair of short shorts with a pair of sky-high heels while she spent some time in the city.

Pia’s shorts were made of a faded denim, and they had an extremely high hemline along with a high waist. The pockets were ripped and the ends were frayed. She paired the top with a cheetah-print shirt with quarter-length sleeves. The blouse was loose-fitting and had a sexy opening in the back which teased her bare skin. The top also featured straps that tied in the back with the ends hanging loosely down the middle of her butt, drawing the eye to her backside. She completed her look with a pair of neon green stilettos.

The “We Should Be Together” singer wore her blond locks in two pigtails with tendrils framing her face. She also carried a small shoulder bag over one shoulder.

Pia posed outside for the photo. She was a city with three high-rise buildings in the distance. She appeared to be standing in a parking lot as painted lines on the asphalt were visible. She stood next to a curb lined with shrubbery and tropical foliage. The picture captured her from behind as she stood with one foot on the curb. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a serious expression on her face. With one hand on her hip, she flaunted her toned legs. The pose also gave her fans a nice peek at her derrière. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light.

The post was a hit with her followers, with more than 23,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of it being posted to her account.

More than 200 admirers chimed in with their thoughts about the sizzling look, and most of the comments gushed over Pia’s look.

“You are so gorgeous!,” one Instagram user commented.

“How are you even real,” a second fan wrote.

“Wow you look astonishingly beautiful,” added a third follower.

“Wow you so Beautiful and hot Love you,” a fourth admirer echoed.

Pia has a sharp sense of style and seems to enjoy sharing many of her chic outfits with her online audience. Not too long ago, she shared an update that saw her striking a flirty pose while wearing a velvet bikini underneath unbuttoned denim shorts.