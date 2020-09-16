Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In Distressed Jeans & A Black Bikini Top

In her latest Instagram share, Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million followers with a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her curves in a casual yet super sexy ensemble. The look she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label that Larsa has worn many times previously. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in shopping the look.

She wore a black bikini top with triangular cups that hugged her ample assets, and showed off just a hint of cleavage, as her body was angled to the side. Thick straps stretched around her neck in a halter style, as well as around her back to secure the look. Her toned arms and stomach were on full display in the piece.

She paired the revealing top with high-waisted light-wash jeans that had a serious amount of distressing all down the front. Sections of her sculpted thighs and shins were visible through the strips of white frayed fabric across her legs, and the bottoms had a relaxed fit that added to the casual vibe of the look. She posed with both hands tucked in her pockets as she gazed at the camera.

Larsa kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of strappy heels to finish off the look. She also had what looked like white nail polish on her toenails, which contrasted with the dark quilted leather of her footwear.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist. She posed in front of a neutral backdrop, and the lighting, which she referenced in the caption accompanying the image, highlighted her gorgeous features to perfection.

Larsa’s audience loved the share, and the post received over 4,900 likes within one hour. It also racked up 77 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one fan wrote.

“I guess if anyone can pull off mom jeans it’s you,” another follower added.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” a third fan chimed in, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Congrats on 2M Queen,” another fan remarked, referencing Larsa’s number of Instagram followers.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a steamy black-and-white video clip in which she gave her fans behind-the-scenes peek at a photoshoot she did for Maxim France. She rocked a sexy black lingerie set complete with a garter belt and matching heels for the occasion, and flaunted her incredible figure as a song played in the background.