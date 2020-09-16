Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Black Bustier & Red Lace Pants: ‘Heading To Vegas And I’m Taking Your Bets’

Brittney Palmer treated her Instragam followers to a sexy shot of herself in nature before she packed up and headed to Las Vegas. The UFC octagon girl also teased that she would take fans’ bets with her to Sin City.

In the image, Brittney stood outside against a metal railing, and the background featured several green trees and a brown walking path. She leaned slightly forward with her hands clasped in front of her body, showing off her toned arms and shapely shoulders. The model wore a strappy black lace bustier with a bow in the center of her chest, which showcased her ample cleavage. She paired the sexy top with high-waisted red lace pants that revealed her flat tummy and nipped-in waist.

Brittney wore her long highlighted locks in loose curls, which fell over one shoulder, and a piece was clipped back from her face. The model accessorized with gold earrings and two gold necklaces of different lengths. She looked off into the distance, and her brown eyes sparkled. Brittney’s full lips echoed the color of her pants, and she held them slightly open for the photo.

In her caption, Brittney tagged Brendan Forbes as the photographer. She also revealed she would go to Vegas soon, and her fans shared a lot of love for her sexy look and her upcoming plans. At least 11,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 150 took the time to leave a positive comment for the UFC ring girl, with many using the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Oh, yes! Very Jessica Rabbit-esque! Have a great time, beauty,” gushed one fan who added red lips and hearts to the reply.

“You look lovely and beautiful! You are absolutely my favorite ring girl!” a second devotee declared, adding several roses and heart-eyed emoji.

“You are absolutely beautiful! Take care of yourself, stay healthy, and have the best time while you’re gone. I can’t wait to watch,” wrote a third Instagram user who left a row of kiss smilies.

“Hey, you are a perfect woman. You are such a talented gal. Good morning, Brittney. I hope you have a great day! I wish you could take me with you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Brittney regularly engages her fans on social media by sharing pictures and videos of her work with the UFC, her art, and herself. The Inquisitr recently reported that she posted a video of herself behind-the-scenes before she worked the octagon at a recent fight.