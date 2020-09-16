Kaley Cuoco Showscases Her Flexible Body In Skintight Yoga Pants While Doing Upside Splits

Kaley Cuoco stunned her fans with the latest post to her Instagram story on Wednesday morning. The former Big Bang Theory actress showcased her flexible body as she flaunted her yoga skills in front of the camera.

In the snap, Kaley stood on her hands with her head near the ground and her feet high in the air. As if this weren’t impressive enough, she also performed the upside splits to show off her body strength. She had her legs spread apart widely as she held her arms straight with her palms pressed firmly against the hard ground below her while she posed for the pic.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Kaley rocked a light-colored sports bra in the black and white shot. The garment clung tightly to her chest and boasted thin spaghetti straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders. The athletic wear also included a scooped neckline, which gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage.

Kaley opted for ditch her shoes in favor for bare feet, which may have helped her perform the maneuver. She teamed her top with a pair of skintight black yoga pants.

The spandex bottoms fit snugly around her ankles and were snug on her tiny waist and curvy hips as they showed off her muscular legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic.

A mirror could be seen at Kaley’s side, and part of her reflection was caught in the photo. Overhead lighting beamed down on her and helped to illuminate the shot as it cast a large, looming shadow on the wall behind her. In the post, she added a graphic that read “namaste” in sparkling letters.

She wore her long, blond hair piled up on her head in a messy bun as she did her acrobatic move.

Kaley appeared to be in the yoga studio in the upload. The gym is a place that she knows well. Her timeline is filled with photos and videos of herself working out in tight athletic gear, loose tops, and shorts as she continues to strengthen her fit figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley and her sister, Bri Cuoco, recently got in a sweat session together and filmed it for social media. In the clip, the siblings are seen pushing their limits as they do cardio and agility exercises, such as jumping rope. To date, that video has been watched by fans more than 982,000 times and garnered over 560 comments.