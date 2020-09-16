Cindy Prado Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Crop Top And Matching Sweatpants

American bombshell Cindy Prado sent hearts racing on Wednesday, September 16, after she shared some sizzling new photos of herself with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Elite Miami fashion model was photographed inside of her living room for the three-photo slideshow. Cindy took center stage in every frame as a gray couch was visible behind her.

In the first photo, the model stood face-front and posed with one knee propped up. She grabbed on her bottoms with one hand and tugged on a sweatshirt with the other. In the second snapshot, she popped one hip out, but this time tugged on the sweatshirt with both hands. Her pose in the third image was a cross between the first two.

Cindy showed off her fit physique in a revealing and sporty ensemble. The beauty wore a white crop top that featured a purple butterfly in the front and looked to be made out of a soft, cotton material. The garment was designed with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a deep, U-shaped neckline that offered a view of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of white sweatpants that also featured a butterfly print on them. The bottoms were not especially tight on the model but managed to showcase her curvy hips. The pants’ low-rise design displayed Cindy’s chiseled midriff.

She finished the look off with a white sweatshirt that hung around her shoulders. She further accessorized with a black Apple Watch.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

In the caption, the stunner stated that she was feeling comfortable in her outfit, which was designed by Australian-based clothing company White Fox Boutique.

The post proved to be a hit with fans, amassing more than 11,000 likes in less one hour after going live. An additional 157 users took to the comments section to shower Cindy with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“Beautiful lovely woman, beautiful home,” one person wrote.

“Be my butterfly sugar baby,” chimed in a second admirer, quoting lyrics from Crazy Town’s”Butterfly.”

“So incredible beautiful,” a third user added, following their words with a kiss-face emoji.

“Cindy you are so beautiful,” asserted a fourth individual.

Cindy has dazzled her fans with a lot of smoking-hot content this month. On September 14, she shared a few photos in which she rocked an open crop top and a pair of jeans, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has garnered more than 30,000 likes.