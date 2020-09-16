Jane Seymour, 69, Looks Flawless In A Semi-Sheer Top As She Shares An Inspirational Message With Fans

Jane Seymour’s most recent social media post is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The actress uploaded a stunning new shot that showed her in a semi-sheer top as she shared a positive message with her 167,000-plus Instagram fans.

The photo captured the actress posed in the center of the frame. She was perched on a large stone while her body was turned in profile. Jane gazed into the camera wearing a massive grin as she placed her hands on her lap. The area at her back was filled with green foliage, and a few red flowers were also seen. A large plant leaf took up a good portion of the snapshot, though it certainly didn’t seem to bother Jane. She stunned in an all-black outfit with a few vibrant pops of color that thrilled her audience.

Jane sported a few layers on her upper half, including a black garment beneath a semi-sheer top. Her front was covered by the first layer, while a tease of her skin was visible through the long sleeves. The garment was decorated with a colorful butterfly print in different shades of blue, red, and green. In her caption, she mentioned her love for the top since it reminds her of Roma Downey. Jane paired the shirt with a set of black pants that clung tightly to her slender legs. She added a few silver rings to the look, which provided just the right amount of sparkle.

Jane wore her wispy bangs swept over her forehead and added a few curls to the bottom of her locks, which tumbled over either shoulder. In her caption, Jane shared an inspirational message and compared changes in life to when a caterpillar turns into a butterfly.

It has not taken long for fans to notice the most recent addition to her page. Within a matter of hours, the post has been double-tapped thousands of times, while dozens of Instagrammers flocked to the comments section to express their approval. Some social media users complimented the 69-year-old on her beauty while a few others commented on the caption.

“Jane yes life is not a long quiet river but it is worth living… you are so beautiful Jane,” one follower wrote, adding a single black heart.

“Absolutely beautiful & such inspiring words,” a second admirer commented.

“Jane you are so beautiful. Your smile is so precious. Thanks for all you do. Have a good day,” another social media user wrote.

“Awe I really needed this today! Seeing you smile always makes me smile as well and it made my day,” a fourth fan said.