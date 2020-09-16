Angeline Varona Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Red Bikini In Acapulco

Angeline Varona wowed her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling bikini post. In the latest update, posted on September 15, the social media influencer rocked a teeny tiny red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

Angeline was snapped outdoors in a place that looked like a resort. According to the geotag, she was in Acapulco in Mexico. In the first image, the babe posed in the center of the frame and flaunted her insanely toned figure in a scanty swimwear set. She looked to the side with a smile on her face. The background showed some lush greenery and mountain views.

In the second snap, the photographer moved several steps away from the model. Her hands were slightly spread on the sides, standing with her left thigh in front of the other. Angeline smiled with her mouth open as she appeared to enjoy the place. Several round tables and chairs were seen behind her, and the sky was filled with clouds.

Angeline flaunted her dangerous curves in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured itty-bitty triangle-cut cups and a deep neckline that provided a tantalizing view of her décolletage. Notably, the tight fit of the piece made her cleavage look prominent. As the garment was cut so small, a glimpse of her underboob was also seen. Her sideboob was also on display from certain angles.

She sported matching bottoms that featured a low waistline, which allowed her to show a generous amount of skin across her flat midsection. The swimwear boasted a small piece of fabric that covered her privates. However, it was pretty high-cut that it exposed her tattoo in her groin area.

Angeline opted to wear stud earrings with her beach attire. She wore her long, brunette tresses down and styled in loose wavy curls.

Angeline asked her followers to suggest some words for her caption. She also mentioned that one of the photos displayed how happy she looked. The Latina also added some hashtags relevant to her post.

The new addition to her feed proved to be a popular one. It received more than 140,000 likes and 1,180-plus comments in less than a day. Fans and followers from all over the globe dropped gushing messages, while some others opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You have the most perfect female body I have ever seen,” one of her fans wrote.

“Good lord, you are gorgeous!” gushed another admirer.

“You’re truly an absolute gem of a human being that this world has been blessed with,” added a third follower.