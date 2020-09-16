Sharna Burgess Stuns In A Shimmery Gold Dress & Talks ‘DWTS’ Return: ‘Home Is Home’

Sharna Burgess posed in a shimmery gold dress and discussed her return to Dancing with the Stars by claiming she was “home” in the caption of an Instagram share. She relayed her feelings of gratitude as she stepped back onto the ballroom floor after not being asked to return to the series for Season 28. Sharna had won a mirrorball trophy, her first, alongside radio personality Bobby Bones one year prior.

The professional dancer, who is currently paired with former Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe for Season 29 of the reality competition dance series, displayed her beautiful body in a promotional photo.

Sharna looked stunning as she posed for the professional solo shot.

Her hair, once a fiery red, was recently colored blond. This color was a return to her natural, lighter hue. She said in an Instagram post from July — seen here — that she had not sported blond tresses since the age of 14.

Her locks were blown out straight and parted on the left side. Long pieces with a touch of pink at the bottom framed her face.

The gold dress featured lots of movement due to the long fringe the garment had from top to tip.

Sharna’s shoulder was exposed on the right side. The left featured a thick strap that held up the dress. Her breasts were covered by opaque material, and just below them was a semi-sheer portion that teased a peek at her midsection. A full-coverage bottom, also in a gold tone, was seen on her lower body.

The skirt ended at her upper thigh, and fringe fell to mid-thigh.

Sharna had a bright smile on her face and looked directly at the photographer. Her left hand rested on her collarbone, while her right was behind her head.

On her ears, she wore golden earrings, and on her right wrist was a series of bracelets in the same jeweled tone.

Sharna’s former DWTS celebrity partner Nick Carter, with whom she came in second place during Season 21, shared his joy that his pal had reclaimed her spot among the show’s pros.

Fans adored the image, as seen in the comments section of the share.

“You look absolutely beautiful!!!” penned one admirer of Sharna’s overall look.

“Yes babe shining so bright Love you,” claimed a second follower.

“It was a breath of fresh air seeing you back,” stated a third Instagram user.

“You’re my favorite pro and it just wasn’t the same without you! You’re back where you BELONG,” exclaimed a fourth fan.