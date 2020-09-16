Tyra Banks Says She Killed Half Of Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ideas Out Of Respect For Tom Bergeron’s Legacy

The new host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition didn't want to rock the boat when she took over.

Tyra Banks said she scrapped some of the ideas she had planned for Dancing with the Stars.

In a new interview, the supermodel, who took over Tom Bergeron’s role as the host of the celebrity ballroom competition for its 29th season, said he had too much respect for her predecessor’s legacy to make drastic changes to the show despite the fact that she was named an executive producer on the long-running ABC series.

Banks told People that in the end, she decided to keep things as close to the original formula possible, with just some added sparkle.

“I listened to research, I listened to the fans, I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them. We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show — and add a little pixie dust!”

She explained that she really respected the fact that Dancing with the Stars was one of the biggest shows on television and had a huge, built-in fanbase.

“I can’t come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I’m not doing that,” she added.

Banks admitted that attempting to fill the shoes of hosting legend Bergeron was “serious” business and that when she was first approached by the network she “sat” on the offer for a long time before agreeing to take it on because she knew what Bergeron had done for 28 successful seasons.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Banks came into her new role with plenty of previous hosting experience on America’s Next Top Model, America’s Got Talent, Fablife, and more, but going into a long-established series such as DWTS, she decided to bring more fashion and a bit of fun into the mix during the dark times in the world.

For her premiere on Dancing With the Stars, Banks certainly made an entrance into the ballroom. The Sports Illustrated cover girl came in catwalk style wearing a billowing red ball gown. But she still has her work cut out for her when it comes to winning over Bergeron’s fans.

In comments to a post of her opening night look shared to the official DWTS Instagram page, which can be seen here, here, some angry longtime viewers slammed the new host’s showy debut. Many commenters demanded that Bergeron be brought back, and others criticized the minor changes on the Season 29 premiere, such as canned audience cheers that were piped in. It should be noted that the fake audience was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had nothing to do with Banks taking over.