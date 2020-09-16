Bri Teresi Nearly Pops Open Tight Crop While Sporting The Tiniest Daisy Dukes

Model Bri Teresi knows how to grab the attention of her online audience, and her latest Instagram update featured her doing it in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a crop top that looked about one size too small.

The Guess model looked smoking hot in the outfit which included a light blue cropped knit sweater. The top featured a low-cut neckline, and it stretched across her ample bosom, stressing the two small hooks holding it together. The open front showcased her cleavage and taut abs. Parts of a navy blue lace bra peeked out from the edges of the sweater. She teamed the sweater with a pair of low-rise white Daisy Dukes. The skimpy numbers looked more like a pair of underwear in that they were so short.

Bri’s update consisted of four photos that captured her outside on a lawn filled with a variety of foliage and a rock sidewalk. The post was geotagged in Auburn, California, and it appeared to be a perfect day.

In the post’s caption, Bri asked her followers which photo they liked the most, and it seemed some of her followers were torn with making a decision.

“All of the above bri you know how to take my breath away,” quipped one admirer.

“You look great in all 4,” a second Instagram user echoed.

Others did have favorites.

“Number 3 and 4 got me feeling some kinda way,” joked a third follower.

“Impossible choice, your incredible from any angle, but I’m going for 1,” a fourth comment read.

It’s not surprising her following had a hard time choosing a favorite slide, as all of them were sultry. Each showed a different angle of her body in flirty poses.

In the first slide, Bri gazed at the camera while holding a small flower. She posed with her hips to the side, accentuating her curvy hips and hourglass shape.

The second picture captured the blond beauty from the side as she held the flower close to her face. With her back arched and one knee bent, she flaunted her trim midsection and voluptuous chest.

Bri was picking a flower in the third image, which captured most of her body. The pose and the angle put her toned legs on display.

The last snap caught Bri flaunting her booty. The lens caught her from behind as she leaned forward to pick flowers.

Bri gave her fans something to get excited about earlier this month when she shared a snap that saw her striking a sexy pose in a set of black lingerie while wearing high heels.