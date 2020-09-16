Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Killer Stems In Stilettos As She Gets Moisturized: ‘I Long To Have My Legs Caressed’

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a sizzling throwback video that showed her in a skimpy ensemble. The seconds-long clip was shared on Tuesday and saw The Blackish star getting her stems moisturized.

The video began with the actress sitting on a white stool in front of a solid photo backdrop. She had one of her feet perched up on a wooden box, and the opposite crossed over her knee. Beyonce’s hit track “Love On Top” could be heard playing in the background as Tracee rubbed her midsection and bopped along to the tune. A woman could be seen rubbing moisturizer on Tracee’s stems before the photoshoot, and in the caption of the upload, she thanked her makeup artist, Vera Steimberg, for lending a hand. The A-lister also joked that she has been longing to have her legs caressed again.

The photo session called for a sexy ensemble that showcased Tracee’s killer legs. She rocked a white bodysuit that clung tightly to her figure in all the right ways. The one-piece was covered in fringe, and it was sleeveless, allowing for a portion of her arms to be seen. It also had a deep V-neckline that treated her audience to a great view of her cleavage. The number boasted a high cut design that left her toned lower-half in full view.

Tracee teamed the sexy bodysuit with a matching jacket that was worn over it. The piece featured the same textured fabric and it draped perfectly off of Tracee’s shoulders and back. Her sky-high stilettos also made a bold fashion statement and helped to showcase her muscular legs.

Tracee added several other accessories to her racy look, including a chunky necklace worn on her collar. She also sported a bracelet to match and added some sparkle to her fingers with a diamond ring. Tracee’s hairstylist, Nai’vasha, styled her dark locks into a full afro. In the caption, the actress shared that she had to bring this look back to life in honor of World Afro Day.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Tracee’s upload with praise. More than 208,000 social media users have double-tapped the post, and thousands have flocked to the comments section to gush over Ellis’ body and hair.

“To be the lady oiling you. That much of a fan. To Tracee, you look absolutely stunning,” one follower raved, adding a trio of red hearts.

“Where can I apply to be your lotionist,” another Instagrammer joked.

“This video made my year. Bless you beautiful” one more complimented.

“THIS WHOLE LOOK!! ISSA VIBE,” a fourth exclaimed.