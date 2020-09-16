Transgender Activist Sarah McBride Wins Democratic Nomination For Delaware State Senate

Transgender activist Sarah McBride won the Democratic nomination for Delaware’s state Senate seat, according to The Hill. By winning the nomination on Tuesday, it brought McBride one step closer to becoming the nation’s highest-ranking transgender elected official.

McBride won over 91 percent of the vote for her party’s primary, according to CNN.

In a series of tweets, she expressed her gratitude upon winning the election.

“This victory is not mine. It belongs to so many – our grassroots volunteers and donors, our cheerleaders and supporters. I am beyond proud. I am beyond grateful,” she posted on Twitter.

McBride also received congratulations on social media from a few well-known individuals, including comedian Amy Schumer — who posted a picture on Instagram — and Tom Perez, the Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“Sarah is now one election away from becoming the first openly trans state senator in the country. Onward to November!” Perez tweeted.

“Sarah McBride is one of the most impressive people I have had the privilege to meet. From her brilliant policy expertise to her ability to inspire and empathize, Sarah is the epitome of what can make an elected official great,” Human Rights Campaign President, Alphonso David, said.

Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, also expressed the important impact that McBride’s win would have on others. She stated that the victory helped shatter boundaries in the political world and would inspire more transgender people to run for office in the future.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

McBride is favored to win her election in November, a race against Republican Steve Washington, in a heavily Democratic district. If she wins, McBride will become Delaware’s first openly LGBTQ person elected in the legislature.

The 30-year-old emphasized expanding health care and paid leave, increasing the state’s minimum wage, and reforming the criminal justice system in her campaign.

McBride has also been an activist for equal rights for many years. She currently serves as a spokeswoman for the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in the country.

In 2013, she was an advocate for Delaware’s landmark nondiscrimination legislation as well as Medicaid expansion. Being involved in the two pieces of legislation allowed McBride to be recognized as an influential member in politics.

In the 2020 elections, there were a record number of LGBTQ candidates running for office in the U.S. According to NBC News, there were over 60 lesbian, gay, bi, transgender, and queer candidates on primary ballots in June.