Susan Lucci Delights Fans With ‘DWTS’ Throwback: ‘Tango With Tony’

Susan Lucci delighted her Instagram followers with a special throwback picture of her run on Dancing With The Stars when she danced the Tango with Tony Dovolani on Season 7 of the hit reality TV show. The former All My Children star shared the photo in honor of the show’s Season 29 premiere this week.

In the image, the soap star wore a tight red cold-shoulder gown with long sleeves. The dress featured sparkly black appliques and ruching around the hips and backside, and it flared out at her thighs in a series of stacked ruffles trimmed in black. She wore black fishnets and matching dancing shoes. Lucci’s brunette hair was fashioned into an intricate updo fastened at the nape her neck with red accessories. She also accessorized with dangling earrings. Her partner wore a complementary suit with red trim and a sparkly crimson decoration on the chest, finishing off the costume with matching two-tone shows.

Lucci rested her head on Dovolani’s chest, and he looked to the side with a fierce look on his face in the photograph. The duo was locked in a dramatic step for the shot, and the spotlight shone on them with dramatic mood lighting illuminating the background for the sensuous dance. In the fall of 2008, the couple ended up placing sixth in the popular ABC competition.

The actress’s fans responded with lots of love on the photo, and at least 2,400 hit the “like” button. Dozens also took the time to leave a comment for Lucci, with several complimenting her on her run and others complaining about the show’s changes for this year’s competition.

“You two were amazing! I couldn’t even watch it this week without Tom Bergeron,” noted one Instagram user.

“You looked like a pro. Great job, and needless to say, you looked beautiful. I loved your season. I hate this one so far. Had to change the channel,” a second devotee gushed, adding a yellow ribbon wrapped heart.

“I miss AMC! I’m rooting for Chrishell, your costar! #allmychildren,” declared a third fan.

“Absolutely…being apart of the Dancing With The Stars family has to be such a special memory & accomplishment. You were pretty amazing!” a fourth Instagram user gushed, including a dance emoji to complete the message.

Lucci shares various photos of herself on her social media, including peeks into her daily life and throwbacks, and her followers seem to enjoy her posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a shot of herself frolicking in the ocean in a one-piece swimsuit.