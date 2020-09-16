Michelle Obama Disappoints Instagram With New Announcement While Showing Off Famously Fit Arms

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share a gorgeous new photo of herself. In the pic, she flashed her famously fit arms and snuggled up closely to her mother and brother.

Michelle looked elegant in a white tank top with a v-neck cut. She added a pair of matching slacks as she accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a ring on her finger, and multiple bracelets.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side for the shot. The long locks were styled in curled strands that appeared light and bouncy as they brushed over both of her shoulders.

Her mom, Marian Shields Robinson and brother, Craig Robinson, also wore all-white ensembles. Marian sported a collared shirt with gold embellishments, while Craig donned a plain button up.

In the caption of the post, Michelle confirmed that her podcast was coming to an end as she’s already recorded her final episode, which included her special family guests.

She promised that listeners would hear her mom’s opinions on parenthood as she and Craig talk about their upbringing on the South Side of Chicago. She also claims to have touched on how her parents’ influence has spilled over into the way she parents her own kids, Sasha and Malia.

Many of Michelle’s over 42 million social media followers shared their support for the snap by clicking the like button more than 208,000 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform.

However, many fans were very disappointed to hear the news that the web series was finishing up, and didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts by leaving over 1,400 messages in the comments section.

“Your final episode???? Noooo. This podcast has been the best part of 2020!” one follower stated.

“FINAL EPISODE???? NOOO PLS MAKE MORE EPISODES,” begged another.

“I am loving your podcast! What do you mean your last? It is like tuning into a chat with a girlfriend. In this time of uncertainty….more please,” a third user wrote.

“This is the only cast I listen to religiously, we are not ready for it to end Ma’am!!” a fourth person commented.

Fans know that Michelle has continued to be very outspoken on both social and political issues since she and her husband have left the White House.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently spoke out about the dangers of re-electing President Donald Trump during the Democratic National Convention as she endorsed former Vice-President Joe Biden.