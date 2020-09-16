Claudia Tihan Stuns In A Sexy Lace Romper For New Instagram Post

Claudia Tihan knows how to get the attention of her 1.3 million Instagram followers by sharing snapshots that show her scantily clad in skimpy outfits. The latest update, which was published on September 15, was no different. The model flaunted her ample assets in a sexy romper from Fashion Nova.

In the saucy snap, Claudia was seen indoors, clad in her scanty attire. She posed sideways, sitting on a chair with one leg raised and knee bent. Her background was made up of long curtains, which shielded the bright sunlight from entering the room. The babe placed her hands on her tummy with the left hand on top of the other. She faced the photographer, gazing directly into the lens with a sultry stare.

The influencer rocked a racy black romper that was made of sheer and lace. It had a low-cut neckline that revealed a generous amount of her decolletage. The cups barely contained her shapely breasts and failed to cover the entirety of her buxom curves. The underwire structure pushed her bust upward — exposing more cleavage. A glimpse of her midsection was seen from the see-through piece, and it highlighted her flat stomach.

The thin straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The lower part of the garment displayed wide lace trim on the shorts. The style helped emphasize her toned thighs. The dark color of her attire complimented her tanned skin.

For the occasion, Claudia decided to leave her hair down. She did a side part and let the straight strands fall over her shoulders and back. She kept her look casual and opted to wear a dainty gold necklace as her only accessory.

Claudia made sure to give credit to the online retailer by tagging the brand in the post and the picture. She also mentioned that she’s a “Fashion Nova partner.”

The newest upload has been liked more than 52,800 times. It also received more than 110 comments in less than a day. A lot of avid admirers dropped compliments in the comments section. Several others raved about her killer body and beauty. Countless followers decided that a combination of emoji was enough to express their admiration for the model.

“You age like good wine, so beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“I can’t get enough of how gorgeous you are. Your style is also something that I admire and aspire to follow,” wrote another fan.

“OMG! You are breathtaking. I would love to wake up next to you every day. I would never get tired of looking at you,” added a third follower.