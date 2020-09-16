NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Send Victor Oladipo To Nets For Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, And Draft Picks

After suffering an early exit in the 2020 Playoffs, rumors surrounding Victor Oladipo’s future with the Indiana Pacers started surfacing again in the league. Oladipo may be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Pacers this fall, but with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, there are speculations that the veteran shooting guard could choose to test the free agency market in the summer of 2021. If they wouldn’t get an assurance that he intends to stay beyond the 2020-21 NBA season, the Pacers may consider making Oladipo available on the trading block in the 2020 offseason.

One of the ideal trade partners for the Pacers in the deal involving Oladipo is the Brooklyn Nets. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Pacers could send a package that includes Oladipo and TJ McConnell to the Nets in exchange for Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2020 second-rounder. If the deal becomes a reality, Swartz believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Oladipo is yet to regain his All-Star form since suffering multiple injuries, but once he manages to return to his old self, Swartz thinks he could become the third superstar that would help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the Nets to the top of the league next season.

“Oladipo would fit nicely between the two All-Stars, a two-way shooting guard capable of playing on or off the ball. He was 8-of-20 (40 percent) on catch-and-shoot three-pointers during the postseason and would get a tremendous number of open looks with defenses focusing on Durant. If Irving or Durant were to miss time due to injury, the 28-year-old would be perfectly capable of carrying an offense at times, as well.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would be a no-brainer for the Pacers. In exchange for Oladipo’s expiring contract, they would be receiving assets that would enable them to speed up the rebuilding process and make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. The departure of Oladipo wouldn’t hurt the Pacers at all since they would be acquiring an immediate replacement for him in LeVert.

Since entering the league in 2016, LeVert continues to show massive improvement with his game and in his fourth season, he has blossomed into an All-Star caliber player. He would give the Pacers a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, and defender that perfectly fits the timeline of their core of Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and TJ Warren.

Aside from LeVert, the Pacers would also be acquiring a veteran point guard in Dinwiddie, who could serve as their sixth man next year. They could use the draft picks to add more young and promising talents to their roster or as trade chips to further improve their team.