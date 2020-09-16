CupcakKe Poses In Low-Cut Crop Top, Miniskirt & Large Hat For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in another bold outfit.

The “Lemon Pepper” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut white crop top that featured a zip going up the middle. The garment that had long sleeves displayed her decolletage and the rose tattoo inked in the middle of her chest. She tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted salmon pink miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. CupcakKe completed her attire with white lace-up boots with fluffy detailing. She styled her long dark curly hair down and placed a large sun hat on top. The entertainer rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with white polish and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. CupcakKe held into a multicolored Gucci handbag and showcased the tattoos on both her hands.

The 23-year-old treated fans to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting on the edge of the backseat of a car. CupcakKe linked both her hands together and gazed over to her left.

In the next slide, she was photographed standing up with her legs crossed over. CupcakKe’s raised one hand to the side of her large headwear, which covered her eyes.

In the third frame, the songstress was captured closer up. CupcakKe stared over to her right with a fierce look and lifted one hand.

In the fifth and final pic, she stood by the back of the car and raised one leg. CupcakKe flashed a smile while her locks fell in front of her face.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 577,000 followers.

“YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL ILYYYYYYY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes and love heart emoji.

“You look so good. Love the skirt,” another person shared.

“You’re so stunning what the actual f*ck,” remarked a third fan.

“Your outfit is so cute I’m jealous!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black garment that looked to be a T-shirt-style dress with leggings of the same color. CupcakKe paired her outfit with pink-and-black Dolce & Gabbana slip-on sneakers with a fluffy white scarf that had “Balenciaga” written in bold black text. She sported her dark hair down in braids and accessorized with hoop earrings. CupcakKe opted a light pink leather handbag while posing in various locations.