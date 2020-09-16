Jem Wolfie Tugs At Her Sexy French Maid Lingerie And Fishnets In Latest Sultry Shot

Social media star Jem Wolfie dropped the jaws of her 2.7 million Instagram followers after channeling her inner sexy French maid in a sultry new shot.

The ensemble consisted of a very revealing lingerie set, including a bralette-style top in a halter silhouette. The cups formed a triangle shape with a wildly plunging neckline that left little of Wolfie’s cleavage to the imagination.

White semi-sheer lace in formed a majority of the cups, with a black band and small bows adding a pop of contrast. The bralette also featured peek-a-boo cutouts towards the side of the cups, upping the sultriness of the shot by exposing even more skin. Wolfie playfully pulled at the band for the final touch.

Wolfie coupled the bralette with a garter belt and panties combination. The garment was a rich black color, and the shade highlighted the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin. The brief cut cinched at her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure. A frilled white lace detail wrapped around her hips, further emphasizing her curves.

Two thin ribbon belts connected to a pair of thigh-high white fishnet stockings. The fishnet openings were very wide, concealing little of the model’s toned legs. In another playful move, Wolfie tugged at the hem of the stockings.

For the final touch, the Instagram star wore a pair of lace cuffs with black buttons around her wrists.

Wolfie styled her honey blond hair into a classic blowout, and her voluminous locks cascaded to her shoulders. She stood in front of a plain gray wall, letting her enviable figure be center-stage of the photo. She posed by jutting out her hip to emphasize her curves while shyly looking down and away from the camera lens.

Fans went wild over the sexy new shot and awarded the upload around 30,000 likes and more than 430 comments within just 40 minutes of posting.

“Omg. Hubba hubba. She is gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“My days get brighter when I get to see all of your beautiful pictures. Thank you,” gushed a second.

“And that’s why you have almost three million followers, you are just a 10. So beautiful,” echoed a third.

“That’s a naughty outfit,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with the perfection hand emoji and a drooling face.

This is far from the first time this week that the Australian bombshell has wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently earned around more than 34,000 likes after wearing a sports bra and joggers combo while sitting on a skateboard.