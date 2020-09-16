WNBA Star Maya Moore Marries Jonathan Irons, A Man She Helped Free From Prison

Professional basketball star Maya Moore shared that she and Jonathan Irons, a man she helped free from prison after being wrongfully convicted, have married.

The newlyweds shared their story with Good Morning America today, explaining how the relationship transformed from a friendship into love as she helped overturn his conviction.

“Over the last 13 years we have just developed a friendship and just entered into this huge battle to get him home and just over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts and now we’re sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together,” she said in the interview.

Moore and Irons first met when she visited the correctional center prior to her first year at UConn, according to ESPN. At the time, he was serving a 50-year sentence after being convicted of burglary and assault with a weapon. Although there was no evidence that Irons was at the scene of the crime, the then-16-year-old was found guilty and tried as an adult.

Irons explained that he knew he wanted to marry Moore while he was still in prison, but didn’t want to give her the stress of being married to a man in jail, something he said can be very difficult for both parties involved.

Moore put her professional basketball career on hold, skipping two seasons and the 2020 Olympic Games, in order to help get justice for Irons as well as spread awareness about criminal justice reform.

Irons was officially released from prison on July 1, a moment Moore posted on her Instagram, sharing a video that received over 200,000 views.

“None of us who have been blessed to have Maya in our lives are surprised,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve stated in regard to Moore’s determination in seeing Irons earn the justice she felt he deserved.

Moore and her new husband are now focused on raising awareness about local elections and are encouraging voters to voice their opinions.

“We’re basically trying to just educate the public — get them engaged in the voting process and just being more involved in what’s going on with our country and our government and local jurisdictions, prosecuting offices,” Irons explained.

Irons also shared he is striving to help others who have been wrongfully convicted.

ESPN and Rock’n Robin productions, a production company owned by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, also announced that they will be teaming up to film a documentary about Irons and Moore’s story.