Gabi DeMartino Poses With Pumpkins In White Semi-Sheer Miniskirt

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who makes videos under the name “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself getting into the Autumn spirit.

The 25-year-old stunned in an oversized gray jumper that featured text across the front. Underneath, she wore a colorful shirt that appeared to have a floral print all over. DeMartino paired the ensemble with a white semi-sheer miniskirt that fell way above her upper thigh. For footwear, she put on black lace-up shoes. DeMartino styled her dark brunette hair up in a bun but left the front to frame out her face. She accessorized herself with small earrings and decorated her nails with a coat of polish.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured standing in front of a tree that was surrounded by pumpkins on the grass. She held one of the pumpkins up to her face and smiled directly at the camera lens.

In the fourth slide, DeMartino crouched on the ground next to a friend. She puckered up her lips and pouted with her eyes closed.

In the fifth and final frame, the online sensation was snapped next to her boyfriend, Collin Vogt, holding a large pumpkin that looked to be heavy. DeMartino held the squash with both hands and pulled a funny expression.

In the tags, she credited Vogt’s photography account.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 97,000 likes and over 910 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“YOU ARE SO CUTE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your style is flawless. I love that collared shirt under the sweater,” another person shared.

“Wow! So many pumpkins. Btw you look amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“The prettiest human ever omg I seriously wanna look like that,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired a low-cut, white crop top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff with a black, high-waisted skirt. DeMartino wrapped herself in a cape jacket of the same color, which she tied around her neck, and completed her look with red and black patterned heels. She was photographed lying down on the ground in a cave setting and revealed that she was on set filming in an “unusual” location.