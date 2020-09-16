Halle Berry, 54, Exposes Her Braless Cleavage In A Gold Jumpsuit: ‘All That Glitters’

Halle revealed that the photo was taken for Variety.

Halle Berry rocked Instagram with a stunning new post this week. The Oscar-winning actress flaunted her braless cleavage as she donned a gold jumpsuit.

The 54-year-old stunner looked smoking hot as she opted for a metallic ensemble. The suit featured 80’s-inspired puffed shoulders and two breast pockets on the front. The collar appeared to be popped just a bit as the plunging neckline exposed Halle’s bare chest underneath.

The garment was cinched at the waist with a thick black belt that included a sparkling buckle. The pants also appeared to be loose-fitting.

In the photo, Halle sat with her weight shifted to one side as she leaned forward slightly with her neck and shoulders back, but her chin protruding. She had one arm resting next to her as the other bent at the elbow to sit on her knee. She leaned her head against her hand for the shot and stared deeply into the camera. Behind her, sunlight streamed in from a large window.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle for the shot. The locks were styled in loose strands that framed her face in subtle waves. Much of her mane was pushed over her shoulders as it fell underneath of her ensemble.

Halle’s over 6.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 107,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was published to her account. Her loyal fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“She is still the most beautiful woman in the world,” one follower wrote.

“All glitz & good Vibez,” stated another.

“A p*ssed off look? Or just a serious look? Or a seriously p*ssed off look? Even more beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“Everything that you do is amazing. You can do no wrong in my eyes. Thank you for being so inspiring, warm, and open. We love u,” a fourth person commented.

Halle is no stranger to delighting her online admirers in stunning ensembles such as tight workout gear, skimpy tops, scanty bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got people talking when she posed in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a black shirt that called for the police who killed Breonna Taylor to be arrested. That post was also a popular one among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 208,000 likes and over 2,800 comments.