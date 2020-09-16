Tahlia Hall Rocks Plunging Crop Top & Ripped Jeans At The Beach

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram account to post two a sizzling new snap. The Australian influencer published the photo on Wednesday, September 16, that captured her flaunting her ample assets in a flirty crop top and jeans combo at the beach.

In the snapshot, Tahlia wore her sexy ensemble while enjoying a day at the beach. Her background showed an amazing view of the coastline and several tall buildings. She posed front and center with her hip popped to the side. The babe placed her hands on her hips as she offered a sultry gaze to the photographer with her head slightly tilted. Her golden locks were windswept with most of the strands hanging over one of her shoulders.

Tahlia sizzled in a gray crop top made of ribbed material. The clothing had long sleeves and had a ruched look through its tie-up feature. The plunging neckline gave viewers a nice look at her cleavage. The garment’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her midsection, and admirers couldn’t help but gush over her flat tummy.

She paired the top with semi-high-waisted light blue jeans. The bottoms were tattered with lots of cut-outs along her thighs. The waistband hugged her slim waistline, highlighting the curves of her hips.

Tahlia wore a gold bangle as her only accessory. She also opted for red nail polish for her nails. As for her hairstyle, she left her locks untied and styled it in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, the bombshell talked about how much she adores being near the sea, especially at a specific time of day. She also shared that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova and gave credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the post.

As of this writing, the update has pulled in more than 7,600 likes and about 100 comments. The comments section was filled with various messages from her online supporters. A lot praised her body, while others gushed over her beauty. Countless fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the picture. Instead, they decided to chime in with emoji.

“If I see you by chance, I would probably be so starstruck. You have no idea how pretty you are. A lot of men are entranced by your beauty,” one of her admirers wrote.

“This is new. Not in a bikini in this place, but still looking hot. Amazing!” another fan commented.

“I bet you always look so gorgeous every single day. Perfect hair, makeup, and skin,” gushed a third social media user.