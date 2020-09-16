NBA Rumors: Warriors May Consider Courting Paul Millsap Using MLE In 2020 Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors may have finished the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league, but they are not expected to remain at the bottom of the league for long. When the season is over, they are expected to make moves that would strengthen their chances of returning to title contention next year. Aside from trading for their fourth superstar, the Warriors could also seek roster upgrade on the free agency market.

Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors still have the mid-level exception to chase quality veterans in the 2020 free agency. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Golden State may consider using the mid-level exception to acquire Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap this fall.

Millsap may no longer be in his prime, but Favale strongly believes that signing him could help the Warriors become a more competitive team next year.

“His presence feels like it would balance warring inclinations: head coach Steve Kerr’s desire to roll out a big and the Warriors playing at their peak with a less-conventional frontcourt. Millsap is only 6’7″, but a frontline captained by him and Green will have IQ to spare and won’t be easily overpowered. If Millsap brings his 43.5 percent three-point clip from this season with him, even better. Forever sort of light on shooting beyond its historically molten backcourt (and Kevin Durant), Golden State would have zero trouble playing four out when Green is on the floor.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Though it would already be impossible for Millsap to bring back the Atlanta Hawks version of him, he would still be a great addition to the Warriors, giving them a floor-spacing veteran big man with plenty of playoff experience. At 35, he remains a reliable scoring option, an incredible rebounder, and an efficient shooter. This season, he averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Millsap may not have shown any sign that he’s no longer happy with the Nuggets, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of teaming up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins in Golden State. The success of the Warriors’ potential pursuit of Millsap will likely depend on the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season.

If the Nuggets get eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, there’s a strong possibility that Millsap will consider leaving Denver to chase for his first championship title somewhere else. However, if they succeed to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy or at least reach the 2020 NBA Finals, Millsap and the Nuggets could enter a negotiation regarding a new contract this fall.